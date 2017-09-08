Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Marvin Bagley III is cleared to play for Duke
|Eric Sondheimer
Duke announced on Friday that former Sierra Canyon standout Marvin Bagley III has been officially certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.
That clears the way for Bagley to play for Duke this season.
He played for Sierra Canyon last season as a junior, then reclassified to become a member of the class of 2017 to enter college this season.