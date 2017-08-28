Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman game to be on Prime Ticket

Friday's football game between Santa Ana Mater Dei and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman will be televised live on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m. from Santa Ana Stadium.

Games to be streamed on "Prep Zone" on Friday are Oaks Christian-Edison, Christian-Boron, Rancho Cucamonga-Norco, Santa Margarita-Loyola, Vista Murrieta-Mission Viejo and San Diego Cathedral-Orange Lutheran.

On Saturday, "Prep Zone" will also stream Helix Charter vs. Paraclete from the Honor Bowl in San Diego at noon; Gardena Serra vs. Punahou at 4 p.m. and Corona Centennial vs. IMG Academy at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Bishop Amat's game against Loyola Academy in Chicago will be streamed on the Cube.