Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman game to be on Prime Ticket
|Eric Sondheimer
Friday's football game between Santa Ana Mater Dei and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman will be televised live on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m. from Santa Ana Stadium.
Games to be streamed on "Prep Zone" on Friday are Oaks Christian-Edison, Christian-Boron, Rancho Cucamonga-Norco, Santa Margarita-Loyola, Vista Murrieta-Mission Viejo and San Diego Cathedral-Orange Lutheran.
On Saturday, "Prep Zone" will also stream Helix Charter vs. Paraclete from the Honor Bowl in San Diego at noon; Gardena Serra vs. Punahou at 4 p.m. and Corona Centennial vs. IMG Academy at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Bishop Amat's game against Loyola Academy in Chicago will be streamed on the Cube.