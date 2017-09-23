Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei improves to 5-0 with blowout win in nonleague finale
|Eric Sondheimer
Santa Ana Mater Dei is going into its football bye week as a clear No. 1 in Southern California, No. 1 in California and maybe No. 1 nationwide.
The Monarchs finished their nonleague schedule with a 5-0 record after a 52-14 win over Stockton St. Mary's on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
J.T. Daniels had five touchdown passes. Stephon Robins had an interception return for a touchdown. Chris Street had a long touchdown run.
The Monarchs are off until opening the Trinity League on Oct. 6 against Santa Margarita.