Mater Dei improves to 5-0 with blowout win in nonleague finale

Santa Ana Mater Dei is going into its football bye week as a clear No. 1 in Southern California, No. 1 in California and maybe No. 1 nationwide.

The Monarchs finished their nonleague schedule with a 5-0 record after a 52-14 win over Stockton St. Mary's on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

J.T. Daniels had five touchdown passes. Stephon Robins had an interception return for a touchdown. Chris Street had a long touchdown run.

The Monarchs are off until opening the Trinity League on Oct. 6 against Santa Margarita.