Mater Dei is hosting Special Games Outreach

Nearly 600 Santa Ana Mater Dei students, parents and faculty are serving as volunteers for Saturday's Special Games Outreach that will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the campus outdoor athletics complex.

They will coordinate events for nearly 300 children and adult athletes with special needs.

It's the 32nd anniversary of the school's annual outreach program. This year's theme is "Be Incredible" and will include track and field, face painting, baseball, basketball, soccer and dancing.

