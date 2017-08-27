Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei is new No. 1 team; six Trinity League schools make top 25
|Eric Sondheimer
After one week of high school football season, there's a new No. 1-ranked team in The Times' top 25. Santa Ana Mater Dei has taken over the No. 1 spot after St. John Bosco's loss in Florida.
And all six Trinity League schools are now ranked.
- 1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Bishop Amat 31-7 | vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Santa Ana Bowl, Friday; 2.
- 2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-1) lost to Fort Lauderdale Aquinas 9-3 (OT) | Bakersfield Garces, at Mission Viejo, Saturday; 1.
- 3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. Pittsburg (Calif.) 63-21 | vs. IMG Academy, at S.D. Cathedral, Saturday; 3.
- 4. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) did not play | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday; 4
- 5. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0) def. Chaparral 49-14 | at Norco, Friday; 6.
- 6. CHAMINADE (1-0) def. Oaks Christian 47-10 | Phoenix Mountain Point, at Mission Viejo, Thursday; 8.
- 7. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0) def. Los Alamitos 28-10 | at Narbonne, Friday; 9.
- 8. JSERRA (1-0) def. Corona del Mar 45-27 | vs. Alemany, Friday; 10.
- 9. UPLAND (1-0) def. La Habra 35-7 | vs. Claremont, Friday; 11.
- 10. NARBONNE (1-0) def. Gardena Serra 17-14 | vs. Long Beach Poly at El Camino College, Friday; 12.
- 11. SERVITE (1-0) def. Norco 35-21 | vs. American Fork (Utah), at Mission Viejo, Friday; 15.
- 12. GARDENA SERRA (0-1) lost to Narbonne 17-14 | vs. Honolulu Punahou, at S.D. Cathedral, Saturday; 7.
- 13. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (0-0) did not play | at Eisenhower, Friday; 14.
- 14. BISHOP AMAT (0-1) lost to Mater Dei 31-7 | at Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy, Friday; 13.
- 15. VALENCIA (0-0) did not play | at Palmdale, Friday; 16.
- 16. EDISON (1-0) def. Tesoro 48-47 | vs. Oaks Christian, at Huntington Beach, Friday; 17.
- 17. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Oceanside 28-18 | vs. Huntington Beach, Friday; 18.
- 18. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0) def. La Mirada 35-0 | at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 20.
- 19. MURIETTA VALLEY (0-1) lost to Corona Santiago 30-28 | at Redlands, Friday; 5.
- 20. CALABASAS (1-0) def. Dorsey 35-12 (Thur.) | at Salesian, Friday; 25
- 21. PARACLETE (1-0) def. Serrano 48-24 | vs. La Mesa Helix, at S.D. Cathedral, Sept. 2; 23.
- 22. CATHEDRAL (1-0) def. Santa Fe 27-3 | at Arcadia, Friday; 24
- 23. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. Downey, 56-0; at Loyola, Friday; NR.
- 24. HERITAGE (1-0); def. Great Oak, 42-0; at Oak Hills, Friday; NR
- 25. NORCO (0-1); lost to Servite, 35-21; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 19.