Mater Dei is No. 1, Long Beach Poly No. 2 in Division 1 girls' volleyball
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section released its girls' volleyball polls on Monday, and Mater Dei holds down the No. 1 spot and Long Beach Poly is No. 2 in Division 1.
Palos Verdes is No. 1 in Division 2 and Laguna Beach is No. 1 in Division 3.
