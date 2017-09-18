Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei, Santa Margarita top girls' volleyball poll
|Eric Sondheimer
Santa Ana Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 and Santa Margarita No. 2 in this week's Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball poll.
Westlake is No. 1 in Division 2, and Laguna Beach tops Division 3.
Here's the link to complete rankings.