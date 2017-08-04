Mater Dei tight end Michael Martinez wears size 19 shoes

If Santa Ana Mater Dei has a passing play this season and they're yelling out "19," it probably involves junior tight end Michael Martinez.

Will anybody be wearing larger shoes for a receiver-tight end than Martinez? He's wearing size 19.

At 6 feet 4, 225 pounds, Martinez is going to be quite a target for quarterback J.T. Daniels, who already has lots of talented wide receivers.

Sportswriters might not be able to look Martinez in the face during interviews. His shoes are so big you want to look down at them. And he can catch the football, too.