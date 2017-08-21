Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei tops first Division 1 coaches' poll in football
|Eric Sondheimer
Mater Dei has been given the No. 1 spot in the first Southern Section Division 1 football coaches' poll.
St. John Bosco is No. 2 and Corona Centennial No. 3.
In Division 2, Edison is ranked No. 1. In Division 3, Sierra Canyon is No. 1. In Division 4, Roosevelt is No. 1. In Division 5, Paraclete is No. 1.
Here's the link to complete rankings.