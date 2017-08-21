Mater Dei tops first Division 1 coaches' poll in football

Mater Dei has been given the No. 1 spot in the first Southern Section Division 1 football coaches' poll.

St. John Bosco is No. 2 and Corona Centennial No. 3.

In Division 2, Edison is ranked No. 1. In Division 3, Sierra Canyon is No. 1. In Division 4, Roosevelt is No. 1. In Division 5, Paraclete is No. 1.

