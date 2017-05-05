Matt Holly is new football coach at Taft

Matt Holly, an assistant football coach at Chaminade for nine years, has been hired as the football coach at Taft.

Holly played for Chaminade in the 1990s and the University of San Diego. He has worked in a variety of positions, from special teams to coaching receivers and defensive backs.

"I think it's a great opportunity," Chaminade Coach Ed Croson said. "He wants to be a head coach, and this is a great starting point."