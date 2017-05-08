Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Matt Sargeant is new coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
|Eric Sondheimer
Matt Sargeant has been hired as the basketball coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Athletic Director Kevin Rooney said Monday.
Sargeant has been the head coach at nearby Oakwood, helping the Gorillas become competitive. He's a Princeton grad who grew up in Orange County.
"We think he's a good basketball coach," Rooney said.