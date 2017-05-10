Matty Ottino walk-off home run gives Thousand Oaks win over Newbury Park

Newbury Park has already won the Marmonte League baseball title, but that didn't prevent second-place Thousand Oaks from celebrating on Wednesday in a regular-season finale against the Panthers.

That's because Matty Ottino hit a walk-off home run to give Thousand Oaks a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

Agoura locked up a playoff berth with a 4-1 win over Calabasas. Dexter Wilkerson struck out eight and threw a complete game. Carson Rudd threw the shutout in Oaks Christian's 1-0 win over Westlake.

In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated Gardena Serra, 1-0, in 13 innings. Isaac Esqueda struck out six in four innings for Bishop Amat. Kelvin Bender threw eight shutout innings for Serra. Jose Roman had the game-winning RBI double.

La Salle defeated Cathedral, 1-0. Zane Linderman threw a two-hit shutout.

Temecula Valley received three RBI from Jorge Murillo in an 11-2 win over Chaparral.

Vista Murrieta defeated Great Oak, 9-0. Brandon Ross threw a four-hit shutout. Joey Hodapp had two hits and two RBI. Brando Luna and Mitchell Moralez each had three hits.

In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated St. Francis, 7-0. Carter Kessinger threw seven shutout innings. Hunter Greene hit his third home run of the week and finished three of four with three RBI.

Loyola defeated Crespi, 3-2. Stephen Burke delivered a two-run single in the seventh. Alemany defeated Chaminade, 4-2. Daniel Ritcheson struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings.

Gahr defeated Aliso Niguel, 3-0. Joel Casillas threw six shutout innings.