Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Matty Ottino walk-off home run gives Thousand Oaks win over Newbury Park
|Eric Sondheimer
Newbury Park has already won the Marmonte League baseball title, but that didn't prevent second-place Thousand Oaks from celebrating on Wednesday in a regular-season finale against the Panthers.
That's because Matty Ottino hit a walk-off home run to give Thousand Oaks a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
Agoura locked up a playoff berth with a 4-1 win over Calabasas. Dexter Wilkerson struck out eight and threw a complete game. Carson Rudd threw the shutout in Oaks Christian's 1-0 win over Westlake.
In the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat defeated Gardena Serra, 1-0, in 13 innings. Isaac Esqueda struck out six in four innings for Bishop Amat. Kelvin Bender threw eight shutout innings for Serra. Jose Roman had the game-winning RBI double.
La Salle defeated Cathedral, 1-0. Zane Linderman threw a two-hit shutout.
Temecula Valley received three RBI from Jorge Murillo in an 11-2 win over Chaparral.
Vista Murrieta defeated Great Oak, 9-0. Brandon Ross threw a four-hit shutout. Joey Hodapp had two hits and two RBI. Brando Luna and Mitchell Moralez each had three hits.
In the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated St. Francis, 7-0. Carter Kessinger threw seven shutout innings. Hunter Greene hit his third home run of the week and finished three of four with three RBI.
Loyola defeated Crespi, 3-2. Stephen Burke delivered a two-run single in the seventh. Alemany defeated Chaminade, 4-2. Daniel Ritcheson struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings.
Gahr defeated Aliso Niguel, 3-0. Joel Casillas threw six shutout innings.