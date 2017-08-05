Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Max Fried is called up by the Atlanta Braves and saluted by old Harvard-Westlake mates
|Eric Sondheimer
Left-handed pitcher Max Fried, a standout at Harvard-Westlake, has been called up to the major leagues by the Atlanta Braves.
Fried, a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2012, was promoted from double-A ball. He has come back from Tommy John surgery.
Fried was part of a Harvard-Westlake team that included future first-round picks Lucas Giolito and Jack Flaherty. Giolito is with the Chicago White Sox organization and Flaherty with the St. Louis Cardinals. They saluted Fried with tweets.