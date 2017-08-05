Max Fried is called up by the Atlanta Braves and saluted by old Harvard-Westlake mates

Left-handed pitcher Max Fried, a standout at Harvard-Westlake, has been called up to the major leagues by the Atlanta Braves.

Fried, a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2012, was promoted from double-A ball. He has come back from Tommy John surgery.

Fried was part of a Harvard-Westlake team that included future first-round picks Lucas Giolito and Jack Flaherty. Giolito is with the Chicago White Sox organization and Flaherty with the St. Louis Cardinals. They saluted Fried with tweets.