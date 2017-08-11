Meet Norco's teenage bull rider, Dalton Shepard

Classes began this week at Norco High, where senior Dalton Shepard is the school's real-life cowboy.

He just got back from a bull-riding competition that he won in Utah.

As the announcer says on the Facebook video: "Shoot No. 2 on a bull called Knockout. He slides up on 1,800 pounds of fury."

And Shepard proceeds to ride the bucking bull for eight seconds.

"Eight seconds feels like 10 minutes," he said.

Shepard has been riding since he was 2, when his father put him on a sheep.

His father, Daryl, was a bull rider and helps run competitions. They practice in the bull ring in the family backyard. He competes in more than 20 competitions.

"He's a real bull rider, that's for sure," Daryl said.

Dalton has broken his wrist, fibula and tibia through the years, but each time he has gotten back up on the bull. That's what cowboys do.

He briefly played baseball and basketball growing up, but bull riding is his love. He wears a helmet and vest and does his best to master the bucking bull.

So say hello to Cowboy Dalton around campus. And if he's wearing a cowboy hat, you'll know he's earned it.