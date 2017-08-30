Michael Feinberg leaves Sierra Canyon for Viewpoint

The movement of basketball players is showing no signs of ending.

Michael Feinberg, a senior guard committed to Yale, has moved from Sierra Canyon to Viewpoint.

Viewpoint coach J.J. Prince said Feinberg told him the reason for the transfer was academic reasons. His two younger sisters have also enrolled at Viewpoint.

Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said Feinberg was scheduled to be a starter for the Trailblazers.

Feinberg had attended Sierra Canyon since middle school. His father was one of the key donors in building the Sierra Canyon gymnasium.