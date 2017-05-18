Michael Hobbs of Corona no-hits Orange Lutheran in Division 1 playoff opener

If it's playoff time, then Corona High knows that Michael Hobbs is capable of throwing a no-hitter.

He did it last season as a junior in the Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener against Marina, and he did it again on Thursday in Corona's 7-0 win over Orange Lutheran.

Hobbs struck out five and walked two. Hunter Collins had three hits and two RBIs.

Another top pitching performance was turned in by Hans Crouse of Dana Hills. He struck out eight and threw 99 pitches in six-plus innings as the Dolphins defeated Harvard-Westlake 3-1. Jack Sterner got the save in the seventh. Dana Hills scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

The wildest game was Foothill defeating JSerra 9-8. JSerra fell behind 9-2. The Lions had the bases loaded and one out in the seventh down 9-8. But Sean Higgins got a popout and groundout to end the game. Ryan Padayao and Camden Cougnet hit home runs.

Dawson Gilbert delivered the game-winning RBI single in the top of the ninth inning in Servite's 4-3 win over Cypress. Tanner Smith hit a two-run home run.

Vista Murrieta scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Hart 6-5. Brandon Luna had the game-winning two-run single. Jake Moberg went three for four.

Brandon Dieter threw a two-hit shutout in South Hills' 4-0 win over Damien. Freshman Lucas Gordon allowed three hits and struck out eight in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's 3-1 win over San Clemente. Grant Berman finished three for three.

Bishop Amat scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie and added the winning run in the eighth on an RBI double by Richard Castro to defeat Chaminade 2-1.

Kyle Luckham struck out seven in lifting El Dorado past West Ranch 3-1. Dos Pueblos got a home run from Dylan Kelley in a 5-2 win over Valencia.

No. 2-seeded El Toro hung on for a 5-4 win over Tesoro. Josh Zamora had three hits.

No. 1 Huntington Beach rolled to an 11-1 win over Huntington Beach. Nick Lopez hit a three-run home run and Hagen Danner contributed three RBIs.

Jonathan Schiffer threw a complete game and Mater Dei took advantage of errors to defeat Long Beach Millikan 6-4.

North defeated Mission Viejo 2-1. Gahr defeated Los Alamitos 5-1.

Tuesday's second-round matchups: Huntington Beach at Servite; El Dorado at Dana Hills; Vista Murrieta at Corona; South Hills at North; SO Notre Dame at Redlands East Valley; Dos Pueblos at Mater Dei; Gahr at Foothill; El Toro at Bishop Amat.