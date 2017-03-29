Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Michael Porter Jr. is MVP of McDonald's All-American Game
|Eric Sondheimer
Michael Porter Jr., a 6-foot-9 forward from Nathan Hale High School in Seattle who's headed to Missouri, was named MVP in the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday night in Chicago after helping the West defeat the East, 109-107.
He scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.
UCLA-bound Jaylen Hands from Foothills Christian scored 14 points and had four assists for the West team.
Here's the link to a box score from the game.
In the girls' game, the East defeated the West, 80-74, in overtime.