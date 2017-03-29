Michael Porter Jr. is MVP of McDonald's All-American Game

Michael Porter Jr., a 6-foot-9 forward from Nathan Hale High School in Seattle who's headed to Missouri, was named MVP in the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday night in Chicago after helping the West defeat the East, 109-107.

He scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.

UCLA-bound Jaylen Hands from Foothills Christian scored 14 points and had four assists for the West team.

Here's the link to a box score from the game.

In the girls' game, the East defeated the West, 80-74, in overtime.