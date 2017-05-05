Michael Westphal is new boys' basketball coach at Village Christian

Village Christian has hired Michael Westphal as its boys' basketball coach.

Westphal guided Burbank Providence to a 19-9 record and 10-0 league mark last season in his first year as coach. He also coached previously at Moorpark. He is the son of former NBA Coach Paul Westphal.

The hiring could launch a series of hirings at schools that have been interviewing many of the same candidates. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Oaks Christian, Bell-Jeff and now Providence all have openings.