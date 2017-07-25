Milwaukee Brewers roster finalized for Area Code Games

The Area Code Games are set for Aug. 6-10 at Blair Field in Long Beach. Pro and college scouts get to see top high school baseball players from around the country considered to have pro potential.

The Milwaukee Brewers team is the one filled with Southern California products.

Here's the link to the complete roster.

Players from St. John Bosco, Alemany, Laguna Beach, JW North, Santa Margarita, Hart, Corona del Mar, Newbury Park, Beckman, Vista Murrieta, Aliso Niguel, Mater Dei, El Toro, Simi Valley, Northwood and Corona Santiago are on the team.

Brice Turang of Santiago is considered the No. 1 pro prospect in Southern California.