Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mission Viejo is site for three-day Brothers in Arms Classic
|Eric Sondheimer
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Mission Viejo High will be the site for a series of high school football games as part of the Brothers in Arms Classic.
First up on Thursday at 8 p.m. is Chaminade playing Arizona Mountain Pointe.
On Friday at 5 p.m., Servite plays Utah American Fork, followed by Vista Murrieta-Mission Viejo at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, there's a triple header. Bakersfield plays Utah Orem at 12:30 p.m., followed by Del Oro-Utah Timpview at 4 p.m. and St. John Bosco-Garces at 8 p.m.
Also this weekend are the Honor Bowl games at San Diego Cathedral Catholic.
On Friday, Boron is playing Christian at 4 p.m., followed by San Diego Cathedral against Orange Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Helix plays Paraclete at 12:30 p.m., followed by Gardena Serra-Punahou at 4 p.m. and Corona Centennial against IMG at 7:30 p.m.