Mission Viejo is site for three-day Brothers in Arms Classic

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Mission Viejo High will be the site for a series of high school football games as part of the Brothers in Arms Classic.

First up on Thursday at 8 p.m. is Chaminade playing Arizona Mountain Pointe.

On Friday at 5 p.m., Servite plays Utah American Fork, followed by Vista Murrieta-Mission Viejo at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, there's a triple header. Bakersfield plays Utah Orem at 12:30 p.m., followed by Del Oro-Utah Timpview at 4 p.m. and St. John Bosco-Garces at 8 p.m.

Also this weekend are the Honor Bowl games at San Diego Cathedral Catholic.

On Friday, Boron is playing Christian at 4 p.m., followed by San Diego Cathedral against Orange Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Helix plays Paraclete at 12:30 p.m., followed by Gardena Serra-Punahou at 4 p.m. and Corona Centennial against IMG at 7:30 p.m.