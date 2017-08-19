Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mission Viejo, St. Margaret's, Villa Park win football openers in Hawaii
|Eric Sondheimer
It was an Orange County sweep in football openers in Hawaii this weekend.
Mission Viejo completed the sweep with a 39-14 win over Baldwin on Saturday night in Maui.
Joey Yellen, a junior quarterback who transferred from St. John Bosco, made an impressive debut, throwing touchdown passes to Austin Osborne, Olaijah Griffin and Elijah Collier.
Jamari Ferrell rushed for more than 100 yards for the Diablos, who opened a 39-0 lead.
Also on Saturday, St. Margaret's defeated Kealakehe, 34-14.
On Friday, Villa Park defeated Honolulu Damien, 14-6.