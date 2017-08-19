Mission Viejo, St. Margaret's, Villa Park win football openers in Hawaii

It was an Orange County sweep in football openers in Hawaii this weekend.

Mission Viejo completed the sweep with a 39-14 win over Baldwin on Saturday night in Maui.

Joey Yellen, a junior quarterback who transferred from St. John Bosco, made an impressive debut, throwing touchdown passes to Austin Osborne, Olaijah Griffin and Elijah Collier.

Jamari Ferrell rushed for more than 100 yards for the Diablos, who opened a 39-0 lead.

Also on Saturday, St. Margaret's defeated Kealakehe, 34-14.

On Friday, Villa Park defeated Honolulu Damien, 14-6.