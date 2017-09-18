Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football

Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita game on Friday will be televised

Eric Sondheimer

The Friday battle of unbeatens featuring Mission Viejo and Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills will be televised on a tape-delayed basis on Fox Sports West at 8:30 p.m.

Live games on Prep Zone on the web are Heritage vs. Orange Lutheran; Oaks Christian vs. Murrieta Valley; Loyola vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; and Moorpark vs. Westlake.

Saturday's game between St. John Bosco and St. John's in Washington D.C. will be livestreamed.

Latest updates

