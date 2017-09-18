Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita game on Friday will be televised

The Friday battle of unbeatens featuring Mission Viejo and Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills will be televised on a tape-delayed basis on Fox Sports West at 8:30 p.m.

Live games on Prep Zone on the web are Heritage vs. Orange Lutheran; Oaks Christian vs. Murrieta Valley; Loyola vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; and Moorpark vs. Westlake.

Saturday's game between St. John Bosco and St. John's in Washington D.C. will be livestreamed.