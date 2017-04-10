Moorpark is 16-2 after knocking off West Ranch, 6-5

Moorpark has won 16 of its 18 games this season, and one of its best victories came on Monday with a 6-5 win over a good West Ranch team.

TJ Foreman, Dante Sandoval, Junior Sandoval, Cole Moses and Tyler Ziemkowski each had two hits.

Newbury Park's trip to San Diego began on a positive note. Braden Ashmore threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over El Camino Real. He struck out five and walked six.

Foothill defeated St. Augustine, 9-2. Cameron Tafoya had three hits. Agoura defeated San Diego Cathedral, 5-2.

Shay Whitcomb and Cameron Kinsner each had two hits. Crespi lost to Patrick Henry, 4-1.

In Las Vegas, Birmingham defeated Rim of the World, 12-1, in five innings. Eddie Rosales hit a home run, two singles and had five RBI. Alberto Garcia improved to 6-0.

Beckman defeated Servite, 10-3. Sophomore Connor McGuire, the son of former El Camino Real and UCLA standout Ryan McGuire, went three for three.

In Florida, Harvard-Westlake defeated Flanagan, 11-1. Jesse Bergin struck out six and walked none in five innings. Freshman Peter Crow-Armstrong with four for four. Freshman Drew Bowser had three RBI, along with RJ Schreck.