Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Moorpark is 16-2 after knocking off West Ranch, 6-5
Moorpark has won 16 of its 18 games this season, and one of its best victories came on Monday with a 6-5 win over a good West Ranch team.
TJ Foreman, Dante Sandoval, Junior Sandoval, Cole Moses and Tyler Ziemkowski each had two hits.
Newbury Park's trip to San Diego began on a positive note. Braden Ashmore threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over El Camino Real. He struck out five and walked six.
Foothill defeated St. Augustine, 9-2. Cameron Tafoya had three hits. Agoura defeated San Diego Cathedral, 5-2.
Shay Whitcomb and Cameron Kinsner each had two hits. Crespi lost to Patrick Henry, 4-1.
In Las Vegas, Birmingham defeated Rim of the World, 12-1, in five innings. Eddie Rosales hit a home run, two singles and had five RBI. Alberto Garcia improved to 6-0.
Beckman defeated Servite, 10-3. Sophomore Connor McGuire, the son of former El Camino Real and UCLA standout Ryan McGuire, went three for three.
In Florida, Harvard-Westlake defeated Flanagan, 11-1. Jesse Bergin struck out six and walked none in five innings. Freshman Peter Crow-Armstrong with four for four. Freshman Drew Bowser had three RBI, along with RJ Schreck.