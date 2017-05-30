Most amazing stat: Brice Turang struck out once in 101 at-bats

The most amazing statistic from the 2017 high school baseball season involves junior infielder Brice Turang of Corona Santiago, expected to be a first-round pick in next year's amateur draft.

In 101 at-bats this season, Turang struck out only once.

The pitcher who deserves an award for striking out Turang is senior Garrett Irvin of Norco on a 3-and-2 count.

Turang batted .465 with 47 hits. Good luck to the prep pitchers who have to face him next season.