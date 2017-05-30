Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Most amazing stat: Brice Turang struck out once in 101 at-bats
Eric Sondheimer
The most amazing statistic from the 2017 high school baseball season involves junior infielder Brice Turang of Corona Santiago, expected to be a first-round pick in next year's amateur draft.
In 101 at-bats this season, Turang struck out only once.
The pitcher who deserves an award for striking out Turang is senior Garrett Irvin of Norco on a 3-and-2 count.
Turang batted .465 with 47 hits. Good luck to the prep pitchers who have to face him next season.