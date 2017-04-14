Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mt. SAC Relays are this weekend at El Camino College
The annual Mt. SAC Relays have begun, but they are not at Mt. San Antonio College. The facility continues to be undergoing renovations.
El Camino College is serving as the site for the high school invitational and open events set for Saturday.
Former Vista Murrieta standout Michael Norman of USC is expected to run.
Here's the link to the schedule and entrants.