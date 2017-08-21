Narbonne Coach Manuel Douglas is not happy with Utah after Troy Williams becomes backup

Football recruiters for Utah won't be getting a warm welcome when they try to visit the Narbonne campus.

"We'll look at them skeptically," Coach Manuel Douglas said Monday after news came out that Utah has demoted former Narbonne quarterback Troy Williams from starter to backup. Utah named sophomore Tyler Huntley as the starter.

Williams, a senior, started all 13 games for Utah last season and directed the team to wins over USC and UCLA. Douglas said Williams has already graduated and could have transferred to another school but stayed.

"They should have let him know and been more upfront," Douglas said. "I'm very disappointed."

Williams is a captain for the team this season. He arrived last year from Santa Monica College. Utah has a new offensive coordinator this season.