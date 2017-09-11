Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Narbonne-Corona Centennial game to be televised on Prime Ticket
Friday's non-league football game between Narbonne and host Corona Centennial is to be televised on Prime Ticket.
Games to be shown on the Web on Prep Zone on Friday:
Valencia vs. Newbury Park; Newport Harbor vs. Corona del Mar; Murrieta Valley vs. San Clemente.
On Saturday, the Mater Dei vs. Bergen Catholic game will be on Prep Zone at 7:30 p.m.