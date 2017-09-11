Narbonne-Corona Centennial game to be televised on Prime Ticket

Friday's non-league football game between Narbonne and host Corona Centennial is to be televised on Prime Ticket.

Games to be shown on the Web on Prep Zone on Friday:

Valencia vs. Newbury Park; Newport Harbor vs. Corona del Mar; Murrieta Valley vs. San Clemente.

On Saturday, the Mater Dei vs. Bergen Catholic game will be on Prep Zone at 7:30 p.m.