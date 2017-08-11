Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Narbonne intrasquad scrimmage lets newcomers show their stuff
|Eric Sondheimer
Narbonne's green vs. gold intrasquad scrimmage always produces some highlights, because the players and coaches are very competitive. Head coach Manual Douglas picks his team, and assistant Brandon Manumaleuna picks his players.
On Friday night, Douglas let his team wear new Nike green uniforms and with white helmets. The gold team players weren't too happy.
But the scrimmage was an opportunity for Narbonne fans to get their first glimpse at some new players. Two stood out.
Sophomore receiver Elijah Queen, expected to be a key offensive contributor for All-City quarterback Jalen Chatman, caught a touchdown pass with an outstanding catch.
Senior running back Jermar Jefferson, a transfer from Redondo, had a short touchdown run and gave every indication he's going to be a standout picking up yards behind a quality offensive line once the Gauchos open the season on Aug. 25 at home against Gardena Serra.