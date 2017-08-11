Narbonne intrasquad scrimmage lets newcomers show their stuff

Narbonne's green vs. gold intrasquad scrimmage always produces some highlights, because the players and coaches are very competitive. Head coach Manual Douglas picks his team, and assistant Brandon Manumaleuna picks his players.

On Friday night, Douglas let his team wear new Nike green uniforms and with white helmets. The gold team players weren't too happy.

But the scrimmage was an opportunity for Narbonne fans to get their first glimpse at some new players. Two stood out.

Sophomore receiver Elijah Queen, expected to be a key offensive contributor for All-City quarterback Jalen Chatman, caught a touchdown pass with an outstanding catch.

Senior running back Jermar Jefferson, a transfer from Redondo, had a short touchdown run and gave every indication he's going to be a standout picking up yards behind a quality offensive line once the Gauchos open the season on Aug. 25 at home against Gardena Serra.