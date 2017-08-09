Narbonne is No. 1 in City Section rankings from CalPreps

CalPreps.com has come out with its preseason football rankings, and Narbonne is ranked No. 1 in the City Section.

Dorsey comes in at No. 2, Los Angeles No. 3, Hawkins No. 4, San Pedro No. 5, San Fernando No. 6, Westchester No. 7, Venice No. 8, Palisades No. 9, Garfield No. 10.

El Camino Real is No. 11 and Crenshaw No. 12.

The rankings are based on who's returning and who submits information. Crenshaw doesn't submit information, so that's probably why the Cougars are so low. They've gotten transfers from Los Angeles.

Los Angeles and Hawkins are probably too high. Both suffered major player losses when returnees transferred.

Here's the link to complete City rankings.