Narbonne leaves for Hawaii on Thursday

Narbonne's football team is leaving for Hawaii on Thursday morning. The team is scheduled to play Honolulu St. Louis on Saturday night.

St. Louis is 4-0 and coming off a 49-13 win over Punahou, a team that defeated Garden Serra, 56-42. Narbonne defeated Serra, 17-14.

Beyond the game, the Narbonne team is scheduled to visit the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Friday and also have a luau.

Considering how big some of Narbonne's linemen are, viewing the feeding frenzy should be quite a sight.

Swimming will be saved until after the game on Saturday or Sunday morning. The team is set to return Sunday night.

Narbonne is 2-2 and gets a bye next week before opening Marine League play against Carson on Oct. 6.