Narbonne prepares for showdown with Corona Centennial

City Section title favorite Narbonne is set to play Corona Centennial on the road on Friday night in a TV game. Centennial scored 73 points on Friday against Etiwanda.

Asked how many points Narbonne will need, Coach Manuel Douglas said, "One more than them. We have a lot of work to do because if we're not on, those guys will run us off the field."

Narbonne's defense has been very good in wins over Gardena Serra and Palos Verdes and a loss to Long Beach Poly. The offense, though, is struggling with a lack of consistency.

"Every week we break down the film and performance," Douglas said. "It's always nine guys on the same page and two who aren't. We're competing and winning games because of our defense."

The team played without All-City linebacker Raymond Scott on Friday. Scott's mother died on Tuesday after a more than two-year battle with cancer.

"Since his mom passed, we haven't heard from him," Douglas said. "He knows we're here for him. He's got to do his thing and be with his family."