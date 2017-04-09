National Classic begins on Monday in Orange County

The National Classic baseball tournament begins on Monday and culminates on Thursday night with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.

Buchanan High, ranked No. 1 in the state by CalHiSports.com, opens against Esperanza at 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.

IMG Academy faces Oaks Christian in a 1 p.m. game at Esperanza. JSerra plays Clovis North at 10 a.m. at El Dorado. Mission Viejo takes on Basic Academy at 10 a.m. at Esperanza.

The games are being played at El Dorado, Esperanza and Fullerton. El Dorado, Cypress, Bishop Amat are also entered.

Here's the link to the complete schedule.