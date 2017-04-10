Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
National Classic roundup: SoCal teams step up to win openers
The opening day of the National Classic on Monday saw Southern California teams take charge.
Max Graves and Jack Aldrich combined on a no-hitter to help Oaks Christian defeat Florida's IMG Academy, 4-0.
El Dorado picked up a 12-0 win over Boulder Creek.
Bishop Amat defeated Nevada Coronado, 5-1, behind pitcher Isaac Esqueda, who struck out nine in six innings. Mathew Raffety drove in two runs.
Cypress defeated Florida Doral Academy, 9-0. Mike Marsh had three hits and Raul Salazar struck out 10 and allowed one hit in a complete game.
JSerra defeated Clovis North, 2-1, with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Royce Lewis went three for three.
Mission Viejo defeated Nevada Basic, 6-4, Tanner Bibee struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
Tuesday's second-round schedule includes Oaks Christian vs. Bishop Amat at 4 p.m. at Esperanza; Cypress vs. JSerra at 4 p.m. at El Dorado; Mission Viejo at El Dorado, 4 p.m.