National Classic roundup: SoCal teams step up to win openers

The opening day of the National Classic on Monday saw Southern California teams take charge.

Max Graves and Jack Aldrich combined on a no-hitter to help Oaks Christian defeat Florida's IMG Academy, 4-0.

El Dorado picked up a 12-0 win over Boulder Creek.

Bishop Amat defeated Nevada Coronado, 5-1, behind pitcher Isaac Esqueda, who struck out nine in six innings. Mathew Raffety drove in two runs.

Cypress defeated Florida Doral Academy, 9-0. Mike Marsh had three hits and Raul Salazar struck out 10 and allowed one hit in a complete game.

JSerra defeated Clovis North, 2-1, with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Royce Lewis went three for three.

Mission Viejo defeated Nevada Basic, 6-4, Tanner Bibee struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Tuesday's second-round schedule includes Oaks Christian vs. Bishop Amat at 4 p.m. at Esperanza; Cypress vs. JSerra at 4 p.m. at El Dorado; Mission Viejo at El Dorado, 4 p.m.