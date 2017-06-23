NBA draft shows rise in Southern California talent

Southern California high school basketball competition has been enjoying a big upswing in recent years, and it's reflected in the NBA draft.

From Lonzo Ball (Chino Hills) being selected No. 2 by the Lakers to TJ Leaf (San Diego Foothills Christian) going No. 18 to the Pacers, it's a sign of the recent momentum being generated in gyms around the Southland.

In the second round, Jordan Bell (Long Beach Poly) went No. 38 to the Bulls and was traded to the Warriors; Tyler Dorsey (St. John Bosco) went No. 41 to the Hawks; Ike Anigbogu (Corona Centennial) went No. 47 to the Pacers.

It comes after a season in which the NBA's three top candidates for MVP were Russell Westbrook (Leuzinger), James Harden (Artesia) and Kawhi Leonard (Riverside King).

And next season, there are legitimate NBA prospects in Marvin Bagley III, who may or may not be at Sierra Canyon; and Bol Bol, the 7-foot-2 giant at Mater Dei.