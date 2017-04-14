Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
NCAA Division I Council approves recruiting changes
|Eric Sondheimer
The NCAA Division I Council approved changes in the recruiting calendar for high school football players.
Effective Aug. 1, the recruiting calendar will allow an early signing period in December. It still must be finalized by the Collegiate Commissioners Assn.
Official visits for juniors begin April 1 and end the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June of that year.
Here's the link to the changes.