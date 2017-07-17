New City Section rule: You must exchange football rosters before game

The City Section football advisory committee has passed a new rule for this fall: Teams must exchange their football rosters before games.

It has something to do with teams tracking possible ineligible players. The City Section recently required Los Angeles and Hawkins to forfeit all its games from last season because of ineligible players.

Also, the City Section is creating an Open Division for its football playoffs this fall. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will be put into the Open Division.

City Section coaches will vote Saturday on which three teams will participate in the state playoffs. They can vote to either send the Open champion, Open runner-up and Division II champion or Open champion, Division I champion and Division II champion.