New LAUSD school in Maywood receives approval to join City Section

Artist's rendering of athletic field at a new LAUSD school opening this fall in Maywood.

A new Los Angeles Unified School District school for students in grades six through 12 in Maywood that is opening this fall has received approval to immediately begin playing high school sports in the City Section.

It will be a full Magnet Center for Enriched Studies, similar to Sherman Oaks CES and LACES, and will draw students from around the district. A majority of students will come from Bell and Maywood.

Gabriel Duran will be the principal of the new school, which will have an 882-seat gymnasium and a football/soccer field with bleacher seating for more than 1,200. Coaches still need to be hired.

In its first year beginning in August, the school will field teams in basketball, cross country, soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball. In its second year, it plans to have eight-man football, golf, competitive cheerleading and wrestling.