Lancaster Paraclete gets a new sod field

Eric Sondheimer

Paraclete football Coach Dean Herrington prefers grass to all-weather turf.

So Herrington was all smiles watching new grass sod being placed on Paraclete's practice field this week.

"Nothing better," Herrington said.

Paraclete won the Southern Section Division 6 championship last season and won the Division 3-AA title.

