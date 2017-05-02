Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Lancaster Paraclete gets a new sod field
|Eric Sondheimer
Paraclete football Coach Dean Herrington prefers grass to all-weather turf.
So Herrington was all smiles watching new grass sod being placed on Paraclete's practice field this week.
"Nothing better," Herrington said.
Paraclete won the Southern Section Division 6 championship last season and won the Division 3-AA title.