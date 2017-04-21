Newbury Park-Thousand Oaks game canceled over possible protest

The Marmonte League baseball game scheduled for Friday between Thousand Oaks and host Newbury Park never got started after the Lancers alleged that Newbury Park engaged in an illegal batting practice.

Thousand Oaks coach Jack Wilson wanted to play the game under protest. He said a Newbury Park official informed him either play the game without a protest or the Panthers would not play. So the game was canceled.

The Marmonte League apparently follows the Southern Section playoff rule that bars forward soft toss before games. It will be up to the league decide if Newbury Park will end up forfeiting the game.