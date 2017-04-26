No. 2 Loyola defeats No. 3 Corona del Mar

There was plenty of volleyball drama at Loyola High on Wednesday night, where No. 3 Corona del Mar took No. 2 Loyola to five sets.

The Cubs finally prevailed, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10.

It was a rematch of last year's Division 1 championship match.

Will Bantle had 15 kills, Brady Wedbush 12 and JP Reilly 11.