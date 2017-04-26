Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
No. 2 Loyola defeats No. 3 Corona del Mar
|Eric Sondheimer
There was plenty of volleyball drama at Loyola High on Wednesday night, where No. 3 Corona del Mar took No. 2 Loyola to five sets.
The Cubs finally prevailed, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10.
It was a rematch of last year's Division 1 championship match.
Will Bantle had 15 kills, Brady Wedbush 12 and JP Reilly 11.