Norco's Taylor Dockins is Gatorade state player of the year in softball
|Eric Sondheimer
Pitcher Taylor Dockins of Norco has been named the Gatorade state player of the year in softball.
She led Norco to a 33-1 record and had 108 career wins in her prep career.
She had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her liver in 2016. She has signed with Cal State Fullerton.