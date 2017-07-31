Oaks Christian is ready to turn loose Bo Calvert, Kayvon Thibodeaux

2016 was not a good season for the Oaks Christian defense. The Lions gave up 55 points to Chaminade, 62 points to Alemany and 70 points to Murrieta Valley.

Coach Jim Benkert starts practice this week with a new defensive coordinator, former Hamilton Coach Calvin Moore. The Lions are expected to switch to a 3-4 alignment.

But the biggest change could occur when Oaks Christian decides to rush Bo Calvert on one side at defensive end and Kayvon Thibodeaux from the other side. Calvert is a USC commit moving from safety to defensive end/outside linebacker. Thibodeaux is a junior transfer from Dorsey who also will play defensive end/outside linebacker.

The Lions are expected to be more aggressive on defense, and having those two players use their agility, size and quickness should help.