Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Oaks Christian, Santa Margarita finish as top sports programs in Southern Section
|Eric Sondheimer
Oaks Christian and Santa Margarita have won the Southern Section Commissioner's Cup given to the top boys' and girls' sports program for the 2016-17 school year.
Oaks Christian won championships in golf, track and field and water polo.
Santa Margarita won titles in swimming, track and field and volleyball.
Sierra Canyon finished second in girls and Loyola was second in boys.