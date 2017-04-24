Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Ojai Tennis Tournament begins this week
|Eric Sondheimer
The 117th edition of the Ojai Tennis Tournament begins this week, with high school singles and doubles competition taking place Thursday through Saturday.
Top players from around Southern California will be competing.
The No. 1 seed in singles is defending champion Connor Hance from Peninsula.
The No. 1 seed in doubles are the defending champions from San Marino, Connor Lee and Bryce Pereira.