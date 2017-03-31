Olympian Sydney McLaughlin is scheduled to be in Arcadia Invitational

There's no Michael Norman. He's gone on to USC. But next Saturday's Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School will have last year's teenage Olympian, Sydney McLaughlin, flying in from New Jersey.

She was the Gatorade national track and field athlete of the year for 2015-16. She placed third at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400-meter hurdles.

The Arcadia Invitational is the best track and field meet in California next to the state championships.