Open division for football playoffs is coming to City Section this fall

The City Section Board of Managers gave approval on Monday to allow its coaches advisory committees to create open division playoffs for its specific sports when two thirds of its coaches give approval.

The proposal came from the football advisory committee, which means an open division playoff format is expected to be created for this fall.

Andy Moran, head of the football advisory committee, said he already has two-thirds approval from coaches.

The open Ddvision brings together the top teams in the section regardless of what division they play in.