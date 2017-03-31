Orange Lutheran advances to final in National High School Invitational

Orange Lutheran has about as many commitments or signees as any team in Southern California, and the Lancers are living up to the hype.

They earned a spot in Saturday's championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., with a 5-3 victory over West Covina South Hills on Friday.

Orange Lutheran (11-1) was down, 3-1, then scored four runs in the fourth, with a two-run double by Elijah Buries keying the inning.

Brenden Avventino was the star of the game. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Caleb Ricketts had two hits for the Lancers. Brandon Dieter and Jason Dominguez each had two hits for South Hills.