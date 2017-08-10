Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Orange Lutheran's tight end Ethan Rae out with knee injury
|Eric Sondheimer
Ethan Rae, a junior tight end at Orange Lutheran who was expected to be one of the top players in the Southland for his position, suffered a knee injury in practice.
Rae transferred during the summer from Servite to Orange Lutheran.
He could be lost for the season.