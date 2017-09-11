Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Orange Lutheran moves to No. 4 in Division 1 football poll
|Eric Sondheimer
Orange Lutheran has moved to No. 4 in this week's Southern Section Division 1 football coaches' poll.
Mater Dei remains No. 1, St. John Bosco No. 2 and Corona Centennial No. 3.
