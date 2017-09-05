Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Orange Lutheran moves up to No. 5 in football coaches' poll
|Eric Sondheimer
Orange Lutheran has made an early move up in the Southern Section Division 1 football coaches' poll.
The Lancers are ranked No. 5 this week. Only Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial and Chaminade are ranked higher.
